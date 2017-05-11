The Rubber Ducky Trail House

By stephen morgan photography
The Rubber Ducky Trail House
View Photos

Located just 20 miles from Las Vegas on the outskirts of a historical mining town of 290 residents, Rubber Ducky Trail House is situated on the banks of a desert arroyo and against the backdrop of millions of acres of public-access wilderness and trails.

This arroyo cuts through a 1-acre lot, effectively slicing off 2/3 of the property from the rest of the town of Blue Diamond, and rendering most of the site undevelopable. Although limited by topography, the remaining buildable area offered unparalleled views in three primary directions: up the arroyo toward a rim the locals refer to as “The Cirque”; across the arroyo toward Blue Diamond Hill; and back over the town of Blue Diamond toward the picturesque Rainbow Mountain and Bridge Mountain.

Each of the principal spaces in the home needed to capture at least one primary view. Simplified programmatically and architecturally into functional volumes, each of the cubes frame one of the primary views, capture pieces of secondary views, and provide privacy from neighboring properties, hikers, mountain bikers, and the occasional wild burro or coyote.

A limited palette of materials and a minimal aesthetic are fitting to the stark, weathered, Mojave Desert setting. Perched somewhat precariously on the site, the bank of the arroyo seems to have been worn away over time exposing a raw concrete foundation. Crossing the arroyo gives access to world-class hiking and mountain biking trails with names such as “Hurl Trail”, “Landmine Loop”, “Lawnmower” and “Rubber Ducky Trail”.

stephen morgan photography uploaded The Rubber Ducky Trail House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Staircase, Metal Tread, and Wood Railing. Courtyard Photo of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

Courtyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Fences, Wall, Lap Pools, Tubs, Shower, Landscape Lighting, Desert, Field, Shrubs, Hardscapes, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening. Photo 2 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Rooftop, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Fences, Wall, and Landscape Lighting. master suite balcony Photo 3 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

master suite balcony

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Stone Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. front exterior steps Photo 4 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

front exterior steps

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, Wood Tread, Cable Railing, and Metal Tread. interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall Photo 5 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, and Metal Siding Material. exterior profile Photo 6 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior profile

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Stone Siding Material, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. patio Photo 7 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

patio

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, and House Building Type. exterior twilight Photo 8 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior twilight

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. exterior twilight Photo 9 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior twilight

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Stone Siding Material. exterior twilight Photo 10 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior twilight

interior Photo 11 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

interior

interior/exterior Photo 12 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

interior/exterior

kitchen Photo 13 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

kitchen

kitchen Photo 14 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

kitchen

master bath/shower Photo 15 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

master bath/shower

master bath/view Photo 16 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

master bath/view

master bed/view Photo 17 of The Rubber Ducky Trail House modern homeView Photos

master bed/view

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. exterior/human lifestyle Photo 18 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior/human lifestyle

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Concrete Siding Material, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. exterior/human element Photo 19 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

exterior/human element

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, Wood Railing, Metal Railing, Metal Tread, and Cable Railing. staircase/human element Photo 20 of The Rubber Ducky Trail HouseView Photos

staircase/human element

Credits

Posted By
s
stephen morgan photography
@stephen7706
Architect
  • Hoogland Architecture

Overview

Location
  • Blue Diamond, Nevada
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 4174