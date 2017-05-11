This two-storey house in Sydney’s Rose Bay is a completely customised design by Pleysier Perkins. The owners sought out land purely to facilitate building their custom home with Prebuilt. The Rose Bay house features a beautiful large curved timber wall that faces the street, drawing a relationship to the curved concrete balconies of the neighbouring apartment block, while the material palate is sympathetic to the grand old gum tree in the property’s front. The Rose Bay house also features four bedrooms, two studies, a master suite and private balcony, and decks opening out onto a rear landscaped pool area. Deep recesses and an internal courtyard are designed to bring in the northern sun during the colder months.