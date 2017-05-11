The Roof House is a minimalist architecture project located in Copenhagen, Denmark, designed by Sigurd Larsen. Natural light is an essential element when you build in the Nordic countries. Indirect light has a beautiful cold blue color that reminds you of the proximity to the ocean. The low sun from south adds a warmer yellow light to the spectrum. The Roof House is designed to catch both indirect and direct sunlight at the same time and turn in into an ever-changing experience when walking through the sequence of rooms.