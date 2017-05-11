The Rockcliffe Renovation

By
The Rockcliffe Renovation
View Photos

O'Keefe Fiorenza Design Group recently renovated a home located in Rockcliffe Park. The 3,500-square foot home was built in early 2000 and had a very dated interior which was fully gutted. The clients are well traveled, originating from Beijing and Sweden, and they wanted a contemporary space that reflected their travels. The custom kitchen, imported from the Swedish company Kvanum, is vertical grain rift cut white oak and light grey lacquer. All of the kitchen appliances, including the integrated fridge and freezer, are from Gaggenau. Brass accents were incorporated into the space by way of the cabinet pulls from Schoolhouse Electric, faucets from Vola and a custom triangular cascading gold backsplash tile.

A bronze floral wallpaper from, Italian wallpaper company Skin Wall, was used as an accent in the dining room which tied into the mid-century fabric used on the Poliform dining chairs which were accented with the Ingo Maurer 24 Karat Blau M-Axel Schmid pendant. The living consists of iconic Corbusier LC2 arm chairs in tan leather and the fireplace was clad in a porcelain marble slab.

The client's home office is perched amongst the trees with a custom-built desk and bookshelves. The master ensuite bathroom was done with polished natural brass Vola plumbing fixtures, Flos pendant lights, porcelain slab marble wall tiles and graphite grey marble floor tiles.

The kid's bathroom vanity was done in a bright yellow lacquer with a geometric grey and white wall tile pattern. Their son's bedroom has a Magis Bunky children's bed by Mark Newson with a Skin Wall 'Airship' wallpaper mural.

uploaded The Rockcliffe Renovation through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range Hood, Porcelain Tile Floor, Cooktops, Wall Oven, Undermount Sink, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, White Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Kitchen Photo of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Cooktops, Engineered Quartz Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Porcelain Tile Floor, Range Hood, Accent Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Microwave, Ceiling Lighting, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Wall Oven, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen Photo 2 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range Hood, Ceiling Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Cooktops, Refrigerator, Light Hardwood Floor, Porcelain Tile Floor, Accent Lighting, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting. Kitchen Photo 3 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Microwave, Range Hood, Cooktops, Undermount Sink, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Recessed Lighting, Ceramic Tile Floor, Pendant Lighting, Wall Oven, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Kitchen and Family Room Photo 4 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Kitchen and Family Room

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Chair. Family Room Photo 5 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Family Room

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sectional, Light Hardwood Floor, and Accent Lighting. Living Room Photo 6 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Coffee Tables, Recessed Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Chair. Living Room Photo 7 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Dining Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Table, and Lamps. Dining Room Photo 8 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Dining Room

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Dining Room Photo 9 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Dining Room

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Library Room Type, Desk, Chair, Shelves, Lamps, Light Hardwood Floor, Storage, and Bookcase. Office Photo 10 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Office

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Undermount Sink, Pendant Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Recessed Lighting. Master Ensuite Photo 11 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Master Ensuite

Modern home with Recessed Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Porcelain Tile Floor. Boys Bathroom Photo 12 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Boys Bathroom

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bookcase, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Boys Bedroom Photo 13 of The Rockcliffe RenovationView Photos

Boys Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Photolux

Overview

Location
  • Ottawa, Ontario, Canada