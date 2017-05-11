O'Keefe Fiorenza Design Group recently renovated a home located in Rockcliffe Park. The 3,500-square foot home was built in early 2000 and had a very dated interior which was fully gutted. The clients are well traveled, originating from Beijing and Sweden, and they wanted a contemporary space that reflected their travels. The custom kitchen, imported from the Swedish company Kvanum, is vertical grain rift cut white oak and light grey lacquer. All of the kitchen appliances, including the integrated fridge and freezer, are from Gaggenau. Brass accents were incorporated into the space by way of the cabinet pulls from Schoolhouse Electric, faucets from Vola and a custom triangular cascading gold backsplash tile.

A bronze floral wallpaper from, Italian wallpaper company Skin Wall, was used as an accent in the dining room which tied into the mid-century fabric used on the Poliform dining chairs which were accented with the Ingo Maurer 24 Karat Blau M-Axel Schmid pendant. The living consists of iconic Corbusier LC2 arm chairs in tan leather and the fireplace was clad in a porcelain marble slab.

The client's home office is perched amongst the trees with a custom-built desk and bookshelves. The master ensuite bathroom was done with polished natural brass Vola plumbing fixtures, Flos pendant lights, porcelain slab marble wall tiles and graphite grey marble floor tiles.

The kid's bathroom vanity was done in a bright yellow lacquer with a geometric grey and white wall tile pattern. Their son's bedroom has a Magis Bunky children's bed by Mark Newson with a Skin Wall 'Airship' wallpaper mural.