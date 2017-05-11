Perched high above the big intersection of Damen, Milwaukee and North Avenues in an Art Deco masterpiece formerly known as the Northwest Tower—stretching 203-feet tall and the only skyscraper for miles—The Robey captures the storied spirit of Chicago: a bustling, ever-changing, big-shouldered town.

Taking its name from Robey Street – the north-south artery that would become Damen Avenue - it was our objective from the start to honor this skyscraper’s renowned past while bringing a fresh, new perspective to our 89 room hotel.

Originally designed as an office building in 1929 by the firm of Perkins, Chatten, & Hammond, each of the hotel's rooms, lobby and roof spaces were transformed by Belgian design duo Nicolas Schuybroek Architects and Marc Merckx Interiors.