If Psychedelic-chic were a thing, this would be it! Welcome to the Roaches world, home of artists Sean P. Roach ( www.seanproach.com). Inspired by 1950-60s midcentury design, pee-wees playhouse, and world travels, the Roaches home is a color explosion with custom elements around every corner!

Six months into moving into their foothill residence in La Crescenta, California, fine artist Sean P. Roach and his wife Lindsey single handedly reworked the entire house. Literally putting their blood sweat and tears into the work, the results truly capture their personality and love of bight bold colors.