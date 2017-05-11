The Reyes Duplex
We just finished our new build of a duplex a super fun project for us. We were not only the designers on the project but also the investors, so it gave us a bit more freedom to play with colors and textures throughout the house.
There is a A & B side, both feature custom colored cabinetry, a large staircase mural designed by one of Starbucks lead designers, and a shipping container front entry.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
Unit A - Master Bath - Here we used a green that we found from a shirt we had and had it color matched because, why not :)
Unit A - Stairwell - This is the custom mural we had designed for the staircase to keep things interesting but also invite some good ole' Austin charm into the house.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Some cool tile work in Unit B kitchen
Unit B - Kitchen - We played with a lot of colors here and a small space that ends up feeling rather large.
The mural for Unit B - What would Austin be without music? This semi-hollow body guitar makes sure that music fills the house
Unit B - Master Bath - More color! This was actually based off a pink that one of our clients had on their nails. It had a matte color that inspired us to design the cabinets this way!
Credits
- Troo Designs KBI
- Scott Gordon