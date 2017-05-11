The Reyes Duplex

The Reyes Duplex
We just finished our new build of a duplex a super fun project for us. We were not only the designers on the project but also the investors, so it gave us a bit more freedom to play with colors and textures throughout the house.

There is a A & B side, both feature custom colored cabinetry, a large staircase mural designed by one of Starbucks lead designers, and a shipping container front entry.

This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)

This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)

Unit A - Master Bath - Here we used a green that we found from a shirt we had and had it color matched because, why not :)

Unit A - Master Bath - Here we used a green that we found from a shirt we had and had it color matched because, why not :)

Unit A - Stairwell - This is the custom mural we had designed for the staircase to keep things interesting but also invite some good ole' Austin charm into the house.

Unit A - Stairwell - This is the custom mural we had designed for the staircase to keep things interesting but also invite some good ole' Austin charm into the house.

My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.

My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.

Some cool tile work in Unit B kitchen

Some cool tile work in Unit B kitchen

Unit B - Kitchen - We played with a lot of colors here and a small space that ends up feeling rather large.

Unit B - Kitchen - We played with a lot of colors here and a small space that ends up feeling rather large.

The mural for Unit B - What would Austin be without music? This semi-hollow body guitar makes sure that music fills the house

The mural for Unit B - What would Austin be without music? This semi-hollow body guitar makes sure that music fills the house

Unit B - Master Bath - More color! This was actually based off a pink that one of our clients had on their nails. It had a matte color that inspired us to design the cabinets this way!

Unit B - Master Bath - More color! This was actually based off a pink that one of our clients had on their nails. It had a matte color that inspired us to design the cabinets this way!

Credits

Interior Design
  • Troo Designs KBI
Photographer
  • Scott Gordon

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 1551