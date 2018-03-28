An elegant Reading Room has been created by Studio Carver for a retired couple in

Belsize Park, North London​. The extension is a smart and simple solution for a client who

wanted a reflective space within their home for study and reading.

Built from a folding façade of glass and oak cladding, Studio Carver deliver a spacious and

light filled extension within a confined north London garden that is a characterful addition to

the property and sympathetic to the original house.

The 6sqm extension is designed around a large picture window projecting out into the patio

and garden. The new study encloses against an existing garden wall with bespoke joinery

and desks. The soft, minimal façade complements the brickwork of the 1950s property whilst

oak lining internally establishes a peaceful continuity of materials inside.

Rather than break up the canvas of glazing with openings or adjustments, ventilation to the

room is brought in via a slit in the adjacent oak cladding. This allows for an an unobstructed

stream of light to brighten up the home without the need for energy demanding air

conditioning.

The interiors of Reading Room are created from tableau of oak timber, which form the ample

shelving, storage and desk spaces in the study. The continuation of material creates a

constant colour palette that blends textures from indoor to outdoor.

An additional skylight at the rear of the study allows for more light to filter down into room,

with glass and timber infilling the triangular gap between the existing building and garden

wall.

Outside, oak clad planters extend along the garden wall and stitch the building into the

existing landscape. The old bricks provide a textured and warm backdrop to the new oak

lining, flowers and greenery. A small bench seat set on top of the planters allows occupants

to site amongst their flowers and rest against the old garden wall.