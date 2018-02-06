This dramatic limestone and steel architectural landmark is quietly nestled on 17 acres just 30 miles from downtown Austin. 3BR home sleeps up to 10 in 1 king, 3 queen + 2 bunk beds. Perfect for weddings, parties, family gatherings, and corporate retreats. Year-round indoor/outdoor living perfected in Texas ranches includes long walks, relaxing in “the world’s largest screened-in porch,” or swimming in the outdoor pool. Indoors, adjacent to the large gourmet stainless-steel kitchen is the sunny, loft-like living/dining room with an elm dining/conference table (seats ten), and a leather living room ensemble seating seven in front of a massive limestone inglenook fireplace.

A dirt road leads past large live oaks and pastures to this unique, award-winning house. Located near Interstate 35 and Mopac and all the venues of Austin and San Antonio. Shop at San Marcos outlets, explore charming small town attractions, dine at famous BBQ or gourmet restaurants, or visit nearby vineyard.