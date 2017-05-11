The Peña Home

The Peña Home
This stunning house was designed by the owner a Financial Advisor that plays with forms, lines, textures and colors to create a fantastic space for a family of 4 and 3 dogs.

Big backyard.

Big backyard.

Dining room with a texture wall.

Dining room with a texture wall.

Living room

Living room

Entrance

Entrance

Master bedroom

Master bedroom

Kitchen with an island of recycled sky blue vodka bottles in concrete.

Kitchen with an island of recycled sky blue vodka bottles in concrete.

Location
  • Houston, Texas