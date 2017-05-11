The Olive Tree House

The Olive Tree House
The client brief for this small summer house located in Halkidiki, Greece called for a low-maintenance weekend home located on a pristine olive grove hill overlooking the sea, and beyond towards the famous monasteries of Mount Athos.

The project is highly experimental and employs cutting-edge digital CAD/CAM technology in an innovative way. All building components were pre-fabricated, nevertheless, the design itself carefully considered the sun’s position to provide shading and to complement the views. The 3m by 7m rectangular plan is aligned to the cardinal points and it is sub-divided into smaller rooms. A corridor connects these spaces but also aligns with the adjacent olive trees which, thus, become integral to the house’s layout.

The exterior envelope is a lightweight metallic surface which wraps around and it is movable, to provide maximum flexibility. The envelope’s perforated textile-like pattern is inspired by the shade of the olive trees. As the sun moves during the course of the day the interior spaces are filled with ever-changing shadows.

This building forms part of an enquiry into sustainability and the provision for human comfort in architecture, by questioning the definition of inside and outside inhabitable space.

The Olive Tree House in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece

The Olive Tree House in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece

View towards the South-East to the sea and the monasteries of Mount Athos

View towards the South-East to the sea and the monasteries of Mount Athos

View towards the South

View towards the South

View towards the north and the olive tree

View towards the north and the olive tree

View from the East

View from the East

View from the South

View from the South

View to south

View to south

Dramatic shadows of the interior space

Dramatic shadows of the interior space

Interior view

Interior view

Interior view towards the south

Interior view towards the south

Play of shadows

Play of shadows

Play of shadows

Play of shadows

View from the olive tree

View from the olive tree

Night view

Night view

Night view

Night view

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Eva Sopeoglou | Architecture
Builder
  • Metalso.gr
Photographer
  • Mariana Bisti

Overview

Location
  • Makedonia Thraki, Greece
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 225
    • Lot Size
  • 44670