The New Old

By Amy Kwok
The New Old
View Photos

It all started with a pendant light found in an exhibition in Paris. Named the New Old Light, it mixes eastern and western styles, old and modern aesthetics and encapsulated a lot of the ideals for a young Taiwanese American couple as they started their new home. This concept of the New Old extended beyond the light and became a central tenet to the renovation once the couple moved back to this space as a family with twins.

The project was a small renovation of a kitchen and living room in a 1,000-square-foot condo to accommodate the family. The renovation included new floors, lighting, kitchen cabinetry, custom millwork and ceramic dinnerware for the space.

The kitchen island design was inspired by Donald Judd’s library table. It had to provide adequate storage for the kitchen as well as function as an eating/work space at times. In addition, the island was constructed so that the storage volume could be removed from the bookcase legs and table top, for future use as a counter-height table.

Sliding doors are constructed with hidden sliding hardware, and the design was inspired by traditional Shoji screens. Ceramic dinnerware was custom created for the kitchen space.

Amy Kwok uploaded The New Old through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Dining Room, Bench, Ceiling Lighting, Table, Chair, Pendant Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground. Photo of The New OldView Photos

View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background. Photo 2 of The New OldView Photos

The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Living Room: With custom sliding doors that lead into the master bedroom. Photo 3 of The New OldView Photos

Living Room: With custom sliding doors that lead into the master bedroom.

Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Cabinet, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Open Cabinet, Range Hood, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Wood Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, Concrete Counter, Concrete Backsplashe, and Microwave. Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table. Photo 4 of The New OldView Photos

Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.

Modern home with Kitchen, Range Hood, Open Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Backsplashe, Range, Undermount Sink, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ceiling Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Concrete Counter, Laminate Cabinet, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen. Photo 5 of The New OldView Photos

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.

Credits

Posted By
a
Amy Kwok
@amykwok
Interior Design
Builder
  • Faherty Construction
Photographer