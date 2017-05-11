The New
Canny‘s 'The New' home located in Brighton, Victoria, combines premium architectural design and luxury finishes. This four bedroom family home showcases statement entrances, floor-to-ceiling windows, open plan spaces and the very best of indoor / outdoor living.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Canny 'The New' Kitchen / Dining
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
Canny 'The New' Arrivals / Mud Room
Canny 'The New' Laundry
Canny 'The New' Living
Canny 'The New' Facade
Canny 'The New' Pool
Canny 'The New' Alfreso
Canny 'The New' Office
Canny 'The New' Formal Living Room
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom
Canny 'The New' Dining / Living
Canny 'The New' Kitchen
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Canny 'The New' Boy's Bedroom
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
Credits
- Canny Architecture
- Canny
- Simon McCurdy
- Canny Group
- Derek Swalwell
- Derek Swalwell