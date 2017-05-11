The New

The New
Canny‘s 'The New' home located in Brighton, Victoria, combines premium architectural design and luxury finishes. This four bedroom family home showcases statement entrances, floor-to-ceiling windows, open plan spaces and the very best of indoor / outdoor living.

Canny 'The New' Kitchen / Dining

Canny 'The New' Kitchen / Dining

Canny 'The New' Powder Room

Canny 'The New' Powder Room

Canny 'The New' Arrivals / Mud Room

Canny 'The New' Arrivals / Mud Room

Canny 'The New' Laundry

Canny 'The New' Laundry

Canny 'The New' Living

Canny 'The New' Living

Canny 'The New' Facade

Canny 'The New' Facade

Canny 'The New' Pool

Canny 'The New' Pool

Canny 'The New' Alfreso

Canny 'The New' Alfreso

Canny 'The New' Office

Canny 'The New' Office

Canny 'The New' Formal Living Room

Canny 'The New' Formal Living Room

Canny 'The New' Ensuite

Canny 'The New' Ensuite

Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite

Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite

Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes

Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes

Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Dining / Living

Canny 'The New' Dining / Living

Canny 'The New' Kitchen

Canny 'The New' Kitchen

Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Boy's Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Boy's Bedroom

Canny 'The New' Bathroom

Canny 'The New' Bathroom

Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room

Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room

Credits

Architect
  • Canny Architecture
Interior Design
  • Canny
Landscape Design
  • Simon McCurdy
Builder
  • Canny Group
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016