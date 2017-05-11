The Monocular

By RHAD Architects
The Monocular
The Monocular was designed to choreograph one’s experience of the dramatic waterfront site. Thus, it was treated as a Monocular, framing the view of the Basin beyond.

The programme includes a variety of spaces with unique requirements including an open layout for living and dining, an unconditioned screened-in porch, a private bunkie, and activated outdoor amenity spaces. To fit these elements in the most functional way possible our earliest design decision was to split these elements into two buildings. First, a major building that would contain the primary year-round living quarters for the clients, and a minor building housing guest and seasonal spaces. Both buildings are modern interpretations of the wood-clad gable homes common of the local vernacular style. The design strategy allowed for the creation of the 'Monocular' moment between the buildings.

The lower level of the Major building contains an open living/dining/kitchen which flows onto the breezeway and out to the landscape beyond. The upstairs bedrooms were designed to have soaring ceiling heights following the gable form which allows for dramatic views out to the Basin. All of the private spaces on this level were developed with the Master suite in mind since this is the space that will be occupied most of the time. The plan is such that the entire upper level can be opened up with pocket doors for a light and airy loft feeling. When the guest bedrooms are in use, the pockets can be closed up again to allow for privacy.

The single-level Minor building includes a workshop complete with an open-air outdoor shower sliced out of the building’s form, the bunkie, and the screened-in porch at the end overlooking the water. The semi-transparent slatted cladding on this porch punctuates the entire project by acting as a glowing lantern in the night sky, seamlessly transitioning from interior to exterior space.

Introducing play and folly into the design was another of our primary goals. To make the space feel more comfortable and approachable, instead of the cold feeling that modern homes can sometimes have. This warmth is expressed in several aspects of the home. From the perfectly placed windows in the bunkie (allowing the sleeper to see directly out from pillow level) to the nook upstairs in a sliced out skylight which allows the sitter to watch the tree-dappled “dancing” western sunshine. Even the lofts above the guest bedroom closets allowing for another place of exploration for young children.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. The Monocular - Front Perspective Photo of The Monocular

The Monocular - Front Perspective

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Back Yard. The Monocular - Back Perspective Photo 2 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Back Perspective

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. The Monocular - Back Perspective 2 Photo 3 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Back Perspective 2

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. The Monocular - Back Windows Photo 4 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Back Windows

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, and House Building Type. The Monocular - Back at Dawn Photo 5 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Back at Dawn

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. The Monocular - Screened-in Porch at Dawn Photo 6 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Screened-in Porch at Dawn

Modern home with Bath Room and Ceramic Tile Floor. The Monocular - Bathroom Photo 7 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Bathroom

Modern home with Bath Room and Ceramic Tile Floor. The Monocular - Bathroom 2 Photo 8 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Bathroom 2

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Pendant Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. The Monocular - Bunkie Photo 9 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Bunkie

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, Storage, Bench, and Light Hardwood Floor. The Monocular - Bedroom Photo 10 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. The Monocular - Bunkie 2 Photo 11 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Bunkie 2

Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material. The Monocular - Wood Slat Cladding Photo 12 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Wood Slat Cladding

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. The Monocular - Breezeway at Dawn Photo 13 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Breezeway at Dawn

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. The Monocular - Breezeway Photo 14 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Breezeway

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. The Monocular - Kitchen Photo 15 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Kitchen

Modern home with Ceramic Tile Floor. The Monocular - Entryway Photo 16 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Entryway

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Gable RoofLine. The Monocular - Entrance Photo 17 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Entrance

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. The Monocular -Entrance Front View Photo 18 of The Monocular

The Monocular -Entrance Front View

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. The Monocular - Exterior Light Photo 19 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Exterior Light

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. The Monocular - Front Perspective 2 Photo 20 of The Monocular

The Monocular - Front Perspective 2

Credits

Posted By
RHAD Architects
@rhad
Builder
  • Black Diamond Builders
Photographer
  • Julian Parkinson

Overview

Location
  • Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 2755