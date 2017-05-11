The Modern Hotel is a re-animated Travelodge located in downtown Boise’s Linen District. Originally built during the height of the Great Depression in Nampa, Idaho, two former sheepherders opened The Modern as a boarding house catering to Basque immigrants, sheepherders, traveling musicians, and businessmen.

60 years later Elizabeth Tullis, the granddaughter of the original owners, bought a run-down Guest Lodge in Boise and named it after the original Modern. Elizabeth and her family commissioned local architect Dwaine Carver and interior designer Kerry Tullis to do a complete renovation with all modern amenities.

At today’s Modern Hotel and Bar, the rich history still radiates amidst Boise’s unique, vibrant culture. The Modern’s bar has classic and original crafted cocktails, a talented chef, local music, and a courtyard for warm summer nights under a sea of stars. The space also features 39 intelligently designed rooms with high-tech finishes, making traveling easy and low-stress.

Centered in the city yet close to many of Idaho's natural beauty, the Modern is a home-away-from-home for all the weekenders, explorers, risk-takers, and dreamers who value stylish design, quality entertainment, a sociable atmosphere, and ridiculously comfortable beds.