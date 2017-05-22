Comprised of homes between 350 sf and 900 sf, The Miriam residences are located in downtown Austin's celebrated neighborhood of Pemberton Heights. They are nestled within the historical estate of Texas Governors Ma (Miram) and Pa (James) Ferguson and kin to a boutique bed and breakfast community.

Constructed in the midcentury, each unit has been restored to pristine condition and updated to redefine compact urban living. Each features a reconfigured open floor plan and a variety of space-saving solutions. Most notably is what the design and development team have coined as the 'compact kitchen,' which optimizes space and utility through careful consideration of appliances, cabinets, and fixtures.

Housewares provided by Kettle & Brine. Furniture courtesy of Madre.