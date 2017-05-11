The Mansfield Frogner House

By
View Photos

After working with Buckenmeyer Architecture to design a modern attached ADU for our house, I finished building the new structure September 2017. The 439sqft unit features a 16' wide x 8' tall sliding glass wall which opens onto a private patio. There is a moveable wood slat screen to provide more privacy and shading. The main room has 10' high cedar ceilings and polished concrete floors.

There is a full kitchen with speed oven, gas range, richlite countertops, and copper backsplash. The roof features an ipe deck and raised green roof.

My wife, Raechel, and I originally designed and built this ADU ( accessory dwelling unit ) with the intention of living there full time, but due to a change of plans, it's available for rent. www.airbnb.com/roo...

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. The sloped corner lot allows the ADU to sit underneath the houses deck.

The sloped corner lot allows the ADU to sit underneath the houses deck.

Modern home with Exterior. Our 1952 ranch before the ADU

Our 1952 ranch before the ADU

The kitchen features a real copper backsplash and built in dinette bench

Modern home with Outdoor. Our guesthouse features a 16' wide 8' tall multi-slide window wall to allow the fresh air in on nice days

Our guesthouse features a 16' wide 8' tall multi-slide window wall to allow the fresh air in on nice days

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, and Concrete Floor. The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall

The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall

Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Enclosed Shower, Wall Lighting, and One Piece Toilet. The bathroom features 2 copper walls, paper composite tiles floor to ceiling and an Ipe shower mat

The bathroom features 2 copper walls, paper composite tiles floor to ceiling and an Ipe shower mat

Modern home with Bath Room. The glass shower door swings out

The glass shower door swings out

Modern home with Bath Room. The ipe wood mat feels really great on the toes

The ipe wood mat feels really great on the toes

Modern home with Kitchen. The kitchen features a real copper backsplash and built in dinette bench

Modern home with Living Room. The living room features a poets sofa, paulistano chair, and a bench I laser engraved

The living room features a poets sofa, paulistano chair, and a bench I laser engraved

Modern home with Living Room. The living room features a poets sofa, paulistano chair, and a bench I laser engraved

Modern home with Outdoor. Having the inside open to a patio makes it feel much larger

Having the inside open to a patio makes it feel much larger

Modern home with Outdoor. The guesthouse has a separate entrance with bamboo between our driveway for privacy

The guesthouse has a separate entrance with bamboo between our driveway for privacy

The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall

Modern home with Exterior. The slatted fence in front of the ADU patio provides some privacy

The slatted fence in front of the ADU patio provides some privacy

Modern home with Exterior. The 16' western window 6000 series glass multislide opens up the space on nice days.

The 16' western window 6000 series glass multislide opens up the space on nice days.

Modern home with Exterior. I built a moveable slat slider to provide some privacy and shading to the main room

I built a moveable slat slider to provide some privacy and shading to the main room

Modern home with Exterior. I built a moveable slat slider to provide some privacy and shading to the main room

Modern home with Exterior. I built a moveable slat slider to provide some privacy and shading to the main room

Modern home with Exterior. The original house was built in 1952. We made the sugi ban siding ourselves.

The original house was built in 1952. We made the sugi ban siding ourselves.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Buckenmeyer Architecture
Interior Design
  • Joe Mansfield
Landscape Design
  • Joe Mansfield
Builder
  • Joe Mansfield
Photographer
  • Joe Mansfield

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 439