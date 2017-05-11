The Mansfield Frogner House
After working with Buckenmeyer Architecture to design a modern attached ADU for our house, I finished building the new structure September 2017. The 439sqft unit features a 16' wide x 8' tall sliding glass wall which opens onto a private patio. There is a moveable wood slat screen to provide more privacy and shading. The main room has 10' high cedar ceilings and polished concrete floors.
There is a full kitchen with speed oven, gas range, richlite countertops, and copper backsplash. The roof features an ipe deck and raised green roof.
My wife, Raechel, and I originally designed and built this ADU ( accessory dwelling unit ) with the intention of living there full time, but due to a change of plans, it's available for rent. www.airbnb.com/roo...
The sloped corner lot allows the ADU to sit underneath the houses deck.
Our 1952 ranch before the ADU
The kitchen features a real copper backsplash and built in dinette bench
Our guesthouse features a 16' wide 8' tall multi-slide window wall to allow the fresh air in on nice days
The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall
The bathroom features 2 copper walls, paper composite tiles floor to ceiling and an Ipe shower mat
The glass shower door swings out
The ipe wood mat feels really great on the toes
The living room features a poets sofa, paulistano chair, and a bench I laser engraved
Having the inside open to a patio makes it feel much larger
The guesthouse has a separate entrance with bamboo between our driveway for privacy
The slatted fence in front of the ADU patio provides some privacy
The 16' western window 6000 series glass multislide opens up the space on nice days.
I built a moveable slat slider to provide some privacy and shading to the main room
The original house was built in 1952. We made the sugi ban siding ourselves.
Credits
- Buckenmeyer Architecture
- Joe Mansfield
