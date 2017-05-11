After working with Buckenmeyer Architecture to design a modern attached ADU for our house, I finished building the new structure September 2017. The 439sqft unit features a 16' wide x 8' tall sliding glass wall which opens onto a private patio. There is a moveable wood slat screen to provide more privacy and shading. The main room has 10' high cedar ceilings and polished concrete floors.

There is a full kitchen with speed oven, gas range, richlite countertops, and copper backsplash. The roof features an ipe deck and raised green roof.

My wife, Raechel, and I originally designed and built this ADU ( accessory dwelling unit ) with the intention of living there full time, but due to a change of plans, it's available for rent. www.airbnb.com/roo...