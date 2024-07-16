This project included a 3,000 SF gut renovation and a rear addition to an existing ranch home, as well as a 2,500 SF two-story additional dwelling unit and garage. For the renovation portion, Friend was tasked with opening up the space to maximize on natural light and flow. The client, a steel erector by day and musician by night, wanted the space to foster creativity while maintaining a mature, minimalistic, and calm feel.

The design introduced a rear addition with a wider gable roof form to connect to the main house. The new addition allowed Friend to blur the lines of indoor and outdoor by connecting the sunken living room with a screened porch with retractable screens. The interiors of the space integrated a palette of smoke-stained ash, walnut, and slate tile. The crisp caviar toned exterior is balanced with a warmth of wood tones at the front and rear elevations and is grounded by concrete plinths that gradually bring you to the main level. With the botanical garden beyond, the site is lined with vibrant foliage, but the clean lines of hardscape and fresh sod allow the home to feel nestled in the landscape.