The Lodges on Vashon

By
The Lodges on Vashon
View Photos

$225 per night

Room2 guests
Vashon, Washington
Book This

The light and bright 570-square-foot units are just a 20-minute ferry ride from Seattle, Washington, perfect for a weekend getaway.

For the Lodges on Vashon, hotelier Jena Thornton decided to take a slightly different approach when creating this hotel—let's call it a mash-up of boutique accommodations with the autonomy of an Airbnb rental.

"People's expectations of travel have shifted thanks to Airbnb and the sharing economy," Thornton tells Gray Magazine. "As long as you've built a great product, guests are now okay with some DIY aspects."

As such, registration and check-in takes place virtually, entry to the rentals requires a key code, and an off-site manager is just a call away.

Modern home with Outdoor, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Back Yard, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Walkways, and Raised Planters. These light and bright 570-square-foot units are just a 20-minute ferry ride from Seattle, Washington—perfect for a weekend getaway. Photo of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

These light and bright 570-square-foot units are just a 20-minute ferry ride from Seattle, Washington—perfect for a weekend getaway.

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Coffee Tables, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Sofa. Scandinavian-inspired interiors. Photo 2 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

Scandinavian-inspired interiors.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Wall Lighting. A lodge with two seating areas. Photo 3 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

A lodge with two seating areas.

Modern home with Bath Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Open Shower, and Porcelain Tile Wall. The Meadow Suite features a private deck. Photo 4 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

The Meadow Suite features a private deck.

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Shrubs, Trees, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, and Grass. The Pavilion has plenty of cozy seating, a cast concrete fireplace, and a sound system. Photo 5 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

The Pavilion has plenty of cozy seating, a cast concrete fireplace, and a sound system.

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Table, Bench, Chair, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Recessed Lighting. A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House. Photo 6 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.

Modern home with Exterior, Prefab Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Paved walkways connect each unit to the public spaces. Photo 7 of The Lodges on VashonView Photos

Paved walkways connect each unit to the public spaces.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • SHW
  • Sarah Hatfield
Interior Design
  • April Pride Creative
Landscape Design
  • Stenn Design & Douglas H. Tuma
  • Jil Stenn & Doug Tuma
Builder
  • Champion Commercial Structures
  • Cascade Built, LLC
  • Sloan Ritchie

Overview

Location
  • Vashon, Washington
    • Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell