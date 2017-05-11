The Little Black Shack
An eco-friendly restoration turns a ramshackle shack into a magical seaside getaway in Australia.
In 2013, when Jamie Kwong and his wife Ingrid saw the "for sale" sign go up outside an old fisherman’s shack near their house, the two jumped at the opportunity. After all, the crooked little cottage wasn’t just any old beach property—Jamie first spotted it in a television commercial during the early 80s. Once the couple inadvertently discovered that the shack lay just across the bay from their home in Palm Beach, Australia, the modest fisherman dwelling continued to pique their curiosity for years to come.
The couple’s eco-friendly renovation process took 18 months.
The shack is only accessible via two ways: taking a boat across Pittwater Bay or hiking through the Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park.
Rainwater is harvested for bathing and washing, while greywater is reused for irrigating the garden.
The shack is decorated with found and secondhand treasures from around the world. If the couple couldn’t find an item secondhand, they decided to make it themselves.
The couple built many furnishings, such as the storage chests, out of old leftover timber.
Sea breezes keep The Little Black Shack cool in summer, while a hand-built sandstone fireplace warms the property in winter.
A full-length window seat overlooks views of the beach and the bay.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
In the main bedroom, the couple have built the king-size bed frame out of recycled timber.
The second bedroom, located on a lower level, includes a handmade queen bed nestled between walls that have been built from original sandstone and lined with timber.
Credits
- Lawns, Gardens & Landscapes / Troy Bendeich
- Luisa Brimble