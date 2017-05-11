Neal Schwartz and his team first visited the foothills and knew that they wanted their clients to experience nature through architecture, with operable floor-to-ceiling windows that would boast sweeping views of California’s Sonoma Valley. The property is surrounded by native Oak Trees lined with pale Spanish moss, also known as lace lichen, an organism after which the project is named. Like this natural element, which is extremely porous in nature, Schwartz wanted to mimic its attributes by creating an open house that celebrated the surrounding ecosystems.