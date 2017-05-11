The Long House is a one story house is situated on an elongated lot. The owner wanted to take advantage of the 3 following features all situated at the southern tip of the lot:

- To the left a view of a beautiful mountain

- In front a marvelous opening to a large field

- To the right the changing lights of the sunset

The house is designed like a long ship. (35 x 7 meters) The bow is the heart of the family with a large dining room table adjacent to a large sheltered terrace. It has a 180° view of the surrounding nature. The roof has long overhangs in order to protect the large glazed openings from direct sunlight enabling the kitchen area to have a very subtle and soft light. The garage and the outside terrace are extensions of the roof enabling to stretch even further the structure, giving it this particular elongated shape. The exterior walls are made of rough sawn larch wood often used for traditional mountain stables contrasting with contemporary black aluminum and glass