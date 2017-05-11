The Kumaon

By
The Kumaon
View Photos

$198 per night

Room2 guests
Uttarakhand, India
Book This

Named for its perch in the mountainous region of Kumaon in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, The Kumaon, which sits about 5,250 feet above sea level in the village of Kasar Devi, is a boutique hotel that enjoys magnificent views of the Indian Himalayas.

Designed by Sri Lankan architects Pradeep Kodikara and Jineshi Samaraweera of Colombo-based Zowa Architects, the 10-room hotel is nestled in a sloping, terraced agricultural plot that overlooks uninterrupted views of undulating mountains and valleys.

Modern home with Exterior and Flat RoofLine. Photo of The KumaonView Photos
Modern home with Exterior and Flat RoofLine. The impactful dining room is surrounded by glass on three sides and clad in bamboo sticks that reduce the visual impact of the steel structure. Photo 2 of The KumaonView Photos

The impactful dining room is surrounded by glass on three sides and clad in bamboo sticks that reduce the visual impact of the steel structure.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Sofa, and Rug Floor. "By dispersing the built structure around the site and using bamboo cladding, we were able to dissolve the visual impact a building such as this can have in a sensitive environment," says Kodikara. Photo 3 of The KumaonView Photos

"By dispersing the built structure around the site and using bamboo cladding, we were able to dissolve the visual impact a building such as this can have in a sensitive environment," says Kodikara.

Modern home with Office, Chair, Bookcase, Medium Hardwood Floor, Library Room Type, and Shelves. A peaceful library offers a moment of contemplation in an inspiring environment. All the buildings of the Kumaon are equipped for rainwater harvesting with a drainage system that brings collected water from the roofs to a large holding tank at the bottom of the site. Photo 4 of The KumaonView Photos

A peaceful library offers a moment of contemplation in an inspiring environment. All the buildings of the Kumaon are equipped for rainwater harvesting with a drainage system that brings collected water from the roofs to a large holding tank at the bottom of the site.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Recessed Lighting. The upper volume of the main building holds the dining facilities. Photo 5 of The KumaonView Photos

The upper volume of the main building holds the dining facilities.

Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Fences, Wall, Trees, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Above the lounge is a terrace for outdoor dining and yoga. Photo 6 of The KumaonView Photos

Above the lounge is a terrace for outdoor dining and yoga.

Modern home with Exterior and Flat RoofLine. The foundational level of the chalet was built out of stone quarried from nearby, while the walls were built with fly ash bricks with bamboo cladding. Photo 7 of The KumaonView Photos

The foundational level of the chalet was built out of stone quarried from nearby, while the walls were built with fly ash bricks with bamboo cladding.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bunks. In the chalet room, the bed, table, and seating were designed as a island unit finished in smooth cement render. Photo 8 of The KumaonView Photos

In the chalet room, the bed, table, and seating were designed as a island unit finished in smooth cement render.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bench. The guest rooms are located within chalet buildings that are scattered across the two-acre site, with each chalet split into two levels with one room on each. Photo 9 of The KumaonView Photos

The guest rooms are located within chalet buildings that are scattered across the two-acre site, with each chalet split into two levels with one room on each.

Modern home with Bedroom, Dark Hardwood Floor, Bed, and Track Lighting. Named for its perch in the mountainous region of Kumaon in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, The Kumaon, which sits about 5,250 feet above sea level in the village of Kasar Devi, is a boutique hotel that enjoys magnificent views of the Indian Himalayas. Designed by Sri Lankan architects Pradeep Kodikara and Jineshi Samaraweera of Colombo–based Zowa Architects, the 10-room hotel is nestled in a sloping, terraced agricultural plot that overlooks uninterrupted views of undulating mountains and valleys. Photo 10 of The KumaonView Photos

Named for its perch in the mountainous region of Kumaon in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, The Kumaon, which sits about 5,250 feet above sea level in the village of Kasar Devi, is a boutique hotel that enjoys magnificent views of the Indian Himalayas. Designed by Sri Lankan architects Pradeep Kodikara and Jineshi Samaraweera of Colombo–based Zowa Architects, the 10-room hotel is nestled in a sloping, terraced agricultural plot that overlooks uninterrupted views of undulating mountains and valleys.

In each room, the toilet walls are finished in ‘kadappah’ – a black stone cut in to tiles. Photo 11 of The Kumaon modern homeView Photos

In each room, the toilet walls are finished in ‘kadappah’ – a black stone cut in to tiles.

“Kota”, an affordable granite that’s commonly used in India, and that has a texture similar to smooth cement, was used for the floor of the terraces and balconies. Photo 12 of The Kumaon modern homeView Photos

“Kota”, an affordable granite that’s commonly used in India, and that has a texture similar to smooth cement, was used for the floor of the terraces and balconies.

Site plan Photo 13 of The Kumaon modern homeView Photos

Site plan

Ground floor plan Photo 14 of The Kumaon modern homeView Photos

Ground floor plan

Chalet floor plan Photo 15 of The Kumaon modern homeView Photos

Chalet floor plan

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Zowa Architects
Interior Design
  • Zowa Architects
Builder
  • Harsh Kakar
Photographer
  • Akshay Sharma

Overview

Location
  • Uttarakhand, India
    • Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell