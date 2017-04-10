Rising from its concrete superstructure, the King House enjoys expansive views of the Gulf of Mexico and the adjacent park from its 100′ by 100′ lot in Grayton Beach, Florida. The 3,200 square foot house serves as a beach getaway for the clients and as a rental property. Multiple porches and decks provide spaces to entertain and relax while overlooking the dunes and the Gulf. The Playroom/ Bunkroom, Garage and Study occupy the ground floor and frame the westerly view of the park. The ground floor playspace for the children allows them to have direct access from the beach and space for table tennis and other games. The exterior wood stair leads to a gulfside porch and a greatroom with living, dining and kitchen spaces. The main living area is a 40’ x 28’ x 14’ high room which contains the Living/Dining Room and Kitchen. The wall to the west, which lines the porch, is glass, allowing for expansive views. The Upper Porch, ideal for entertaining and outdoor living, provides shade for the Great Room. The home is currently in the design phase for the addition of a Third Level.

Ground Floor: Parking, Outdoor Showers, Garage, Laundry Closet, Playroom/Bunkroom and 1 Bath.

First Floor: Entry Stair, Living/Dining, Kitchen, Gulf Front Porch, 5 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, Studio.

Second Floor: Upper Porch