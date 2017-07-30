The KGET in Marseille
A beach house with a view on Marseille, France, inspired by the surrounding landscape and many years living in NSW, Australia. The architects are Bonte & Migozzi. At night, the house is like a lantern. During the day, the house disappears behind the rays of light.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Bonte & Migozzi
Photographer
- Kerdraon Julien
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Press
Awards
Publications