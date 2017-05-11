The House on Drolet Street

By
The House on Drolet Street
View Photos

One of the challenges for many cities and metropoles is to keep the young families in town and to limit the exodus towards the suburbs. To convince them, many strategies are being set up such as an adaptive urbanism, efficient transportation offer, local services and commerces, ... Among those challenges, the housing for young families remains an issue . How to offer enough space, privacy and security in global urban housing strategy, keeping a high density of population?
Common single-family homes found in urban environment are often in lack of natural light, especially on the ground floor, or deprived of intimacy.
The House on Drolet Street is a two-storey townhouse of 2,200 square feet, located in Montreal, and proposes a different version of the single-family housing in an urban environment. Maximizing privacy, it is folded on itself, even introverted, where everything converges on its centre, a place of tranquility, intimacy and security. It offers, in return, a humble and simple look at its surroundings, fitting into the urban fabric as a contemporary version of the typical duplex construction of the beginning of the 20th century, reminding several distinctive details of the historical architecture of neighbouring buildings.
It has been designed around a central courtyard, acting as a huge skylight, capturing natural light at any time of the day and spreading it strategically into the adjacent rooms. The white colour, omnipresent, acts as a reflective surface and complexifies light effects. The openings are positioned in such a way as to preserve privacy without compromising the entrance of natural light and the view of the external environment.
The general layout is a deployment of blocks in space, made of solid materials that are distinguished by their texture, colour or materiality. A block of wood is projected vertically on two levels. Carved in the centre, a staircase, a powder room and a storage space. The staircase space, darker, marks a pause at the passage of the two bright levels. A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation. Upstairs, a grey block is composed of wardrobes that circumscribes the main bathroom. The furniture chosen for the space is sober and subtle in its colours and materials, all in coherence with the conceptual intentions.

uploaded The House on Drolet Street through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Dishwasher, Cooktops, Refrigerator, Ceiling Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Painted Wood Floor. Photo of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Brick Siding Material, Green Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. White brick front façade. Reminding several distinctive details of the historical architecture of neighbouring buildings. Photo 2 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

White brick front façade. Reminding several distinctive details of the historical architecture of neighbouring buildings.

Modern home with Dining Room, Painted Wood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 3 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Painted Wood Floor, Undermount Sink, Colorful Cabinet, Cooktops, Ceiling Lighting, and Refrigerator. A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation. Photo 4 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.

Modern home with Kitchen, Painted Wood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Wall Oven. A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation. Photo 5 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.

Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, Colorful Cabinet, Refrigerator, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 6 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Raised Planters, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Garden, and Hardscapes. Central courtyard. The white colour, omnipresent, acts as a reflective surface and complexifies light effects. Photo 7 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

Central courtyard. The white colour, omnipresent, acts as a reflective surface and complexifies light effects.

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Raised Planters. Photo 8 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Gas Burning Fireplace, Painted Wood Floor, and Sofa. Living room Photo 9 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Bookcase, and Coffee Tables. Photo 10 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Bookcase, and Gas Burning Fireplace. Photo 11 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Chair. Photo 12 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Bookcase. Photo 13 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Photo 14 of The House on Drolet Street modern homeView Photos
White oak staircase Photo 15 of The House on Drolet Street modern homeView Photos

White oak staircase

The staircase space, darker, marks a pause at the passage of the two bright levels. Photo 16 of The House on Drolet Street modern homeView Photos

The staircase space, darker, marks a pause at the passage of the two bright levels.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting and Undermount Sink. Photo 17 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Painted Wood Floor. Photo 18 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Chair. Photo 19 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos
Modern home with Chair. Photo 20 of The House on Drolet StreetView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Dominique Jacquet and Anne Sophie Goneau
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2200