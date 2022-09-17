The Hideaway at Baxters Harbour has been newly restored from the relics of a utilitarian Nova Scotian harbour-side home, in a remote harbour full of coastal lore and a dream-worthy waterfall setting. Curated specially as a modern couples escape, this one of a kind oceanfront experience invites restorative seaside moments with the wood fired pizza oven, impressive tide viewing, sauna perched overlooking the falls, outdoor shower, and wide glass expanses from the house. The amazing views are offered up in every direction, in a complete crescendo of the senses.

This lovingly restored home has been custom designed and hand crafted, with a complete modern birch interior, built in murphy beds, heated bathroom floors, and a shower for two. The small home feel has been retained but opened up in one larger living space with concealed appliances, custom furnishing, and a priority on the spa-like experience throughout. The outdoor living has been amplified with and outdoor kitchen, wood fired pizza oven and expansive patio. The interior and exterior blend with extended overhangs merging the two.

The soft sounds of the waterfall and the crash of waves on the shoreline sooth your soul, while nights enjoy star-filled dark skies, and the occasional Northern Lights. The overall living experience blends the best that nature has to offer, with the modern comforts of a luxe space.

The Bay of Fundy boasts the highest tides in the world and the harbour is the perfect opportunity to live by these dramatic tide cycles. Dropping 55’ into the Bay of Fundy from the side yard is Baxters Harbour falls, to swim or walk up to the waterfall from the beach. Overlooking the waterfall, enjoy the cedar sauna with large viewing glass, and a seasonal outdoor shower.

The property experiences both dramatic sunrises and sunsets, all situated directly out the front windows. The horizon is punctuated with a direct view of Cape Split and impressive ever-changing vistas from every angle, as the 45' vertical tides continually rush in and out of the harbour.

At night, the glass walls curtain off and the queen bed is revealed from within the wall. The kitchen area includes an island with seating, and concealed appliances, while the floor to ceiling front windows host a sofa for relaxing and taking the view all in.

The harbour beach is ideal for kayaks and SUPs, picnics on the ocean floor, hikes along the shoreline, exploring up to the base of the waterfall, and endless iconic photographic moments. The wider area is known for lobster, hiking, fishing, waterfalls, wineries, arts culture, and many outstanding restaurants and gastro-tourism.

In winter, the iced over waterfalls are a dramatic experience and bring tourists to walk the shore and marvel at the ice formations. A beautiful setting in any season, for restoration, reflection and sharing soul-filled moments with loved ones.

