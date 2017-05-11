The Hemlock House
The Hemlock House is a 392 square foot DADU located in West Seattle, Washington. The house was built by local musician Michael Benjamin Lerner of the band Telekinesis in cooperation with NODE.
Main living space
Main Living Space
Desk / Eating area.
Kitchen
Entertainment area
Bed nook
Bathroom
Bed nook
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Michael Benjamin Lerner
Landscape Design
- Michael Benjamin Lerner /// Amiee McCrea
Builder
- NODE
- Michael Benjamin Lerner
Photographer
- Ellie Lillistrom
Overview
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
0
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2020
Square Feet
392