The Hemlock House is a 392 square foot DADU located in West Seattle, Washington. The house was built by local musician Michael Benjamin Lerner of the band Telekinesis in cooperation with NODE.

Main living space

Main living space

Desk / Eating area.

Desk / Eating area.

Entertainment area

Entertainment area

Bed nook

Bed nook

Bed nook

Bed nook

Credits

Architect
Interior Design
  • Michael Benjamin Lerner
Landscape Design
  • Michael Benjamin Lerner /// Amiee McCrea
Builder
  • NODE
  • Michael Benjamin Lerner
Photographer
  • Ellie Lillistrom
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 0
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 392