We wanted a contemporary structure that could be built on a small lot just back from the Gulf of Mexico. We asked Halfants and Pichette to design a three-bedroom home that would give us great views of the water and make it easy for us to host guests. In the end, we have a home with four levels of living space. On the lowest level, there is courtyard with an outdoor kitchen. We use this area for entertaining most of the year. On the next level, we have two guest bedrooms on one side and a small office, off of the carport, on the other side. Besides the courtyard, guests also have a small living area that looks out on the garden. The master bedroom is located on the next level as is a large open area that includes the kitchen, dining area and living room. A small porch off of the living room makes for a perfect place for morning coffee. On the roof, we have an open terrace where we can watch the sunset. In fact, we use it almost every night when we are in Florida. It is not a big house but it offers a lot of space for entertaining and enough privacy that hosts and guests can get away when needed.