The Guberman Kennedy Home

By
The Guberman Kennedy Home
View Photos

We wanted a contemporary structure that could be built on a small lot just back from the Gulf of Mexico. We asked Halfants and Pichette to design a three-bedroom home that would give us great views of the water and make it easy for us to host guests. In the end, we have a home with four levels of living space. On the lowest level, there is courtyard with an outdoor kitchen. We use this area for entertaining most of the year. On the next level, we have two guest bedrooms on one side and a small office, off of the carport, on the other side. Besides the courtyard, guests also have a small living area that looks out on the garden. The master bedroom is located on the next level as is a large open area that includes the kitchen, dining area and living room. A small porch off of the living room makes for a perfect place for morning coffee. On the roof, we have an open terrace where we can watch the sunset. In fact, we use it almost every night when we are in Florida. It is not a big house but it offers a lot of space for entertaining and enough privacy that hosts and guests can get away when needed.

uploaded The Guberman Kennedy Home through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Front entrance and carport Photo of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Front entrance and carport

Downstairs entrance, looks out on the inner courtyard Photo 2 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Downstairs entrance, looks out on the inner courtyard

Rear of the house, garden, beach access through gate in the lower part of the photo Photo 3 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Rear of the house, garden, beach access through gate in the lower part of the photo

Upper terrace, accessed by external stairway off of the dining area Photo 4 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Upper terrace, accessed by external stairway off of the dining area

View of the house from the north east Photo 5 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

View of the house from the north east

Rear of the house at night Photo 6 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Rear of the house at night

Courtyard at night Photo 7 of The Guberman Kennedy Home modern homeView Photos

Courtyard at night

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Halfants and Pichette

Overview

Location
  • Venice, Florida
    • Bedrooms
  • 3