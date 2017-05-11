THE GLASSHOUSE
A contemporary development of a stunning Victorian House in Cardiff. The existing, dark interior has been filled with light by knocking down many walls and using large expanses of glass.
A large glass roof and removal of many internal walls, opens the old Victorian house to a flood of daylight.
Hidden sliding pocket doors allow the feeling of openness but also snug, private areas.
The glass panels had to be made in Germany and craned into place
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Glen Thomas
Interior Design
- Glen Thomas
Overview
Location
Year
2017