THE GLASSHOUSE

By
THE GLASSHOUSE
View Photos

A contemporary development of a stunning Victorian House in Cardiff. The existing, dark interior has been filled with light by knocking down many walls and using large expanses of glass.

uploaded THE GLASSHOUSE through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Lamps, Wood Burning Fireplace, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Dark Hardwood Floor. A large glass roof and removal of many internal walls, opens the old Victorian house to a flood of daylight. Photo of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos

A large glass roof and removal of many internal walls, opens the old Victorian house to a flood of daylight.

Modern home with Living Room, Lamps, Table, Shelves, Chair, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Gas Burning Fireplace. Hidden sliding pocket doors allow the feeling of openness but also snug, private areas. Photo 2 of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos

Hidden sliding pocket doors allow the feeling of openness but also snug, private areas.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Ceiling Lighting, and Dark Hardwood Floor. The glass panels had to be made in Germany and craned into place Photo 3 of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos

The glass panels had to be made in Germany and craned into place

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Concrete Counter, Wood Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Concrete Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, and Ceiling Lighting. Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully Photo 4 of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos

Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Dark Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, and Console Tables. Photo 5 of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Console Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, and Floor Lighting. Photo 6 of THE GLASSHOUSEView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Glen Thomas
Interior Design
  • Glen Thomas
Year
  • 2017