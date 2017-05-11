The Gafarim House

By Tiago do Vale Architects
The Gafarim House
View Photos

GAFARIM HOUSE
A Northern Monolith

tiagodovale.com/por...

This is a project of tense duality between vernacular principles and a neoplastic understating of shape, place and landscape.

In a naturally fragmented and disconnected context, the Gafarim House offers monolithic, opaque volumes to the street, citing the compact, parallelepipedic masses of northern Portuguese popular architecture and adjusting its scale to the surroundings.

It appears with autonomy in its context -an independent object among independent objects- and, in its economy of shape and detailing, it distances itself from the post-rural decorativism that is the norm in today’s Portuguese countryside.

This exterior formal economy is contrasted with a generous, high-ceilinged, expansive interior space that incorporates the remote landscape.

The entrance is a long transitional moment and a space in itself.

Evolving from the exterior, covered arrival space to its interior extension, from shadow to light and from opaque to transparent, this progressive contrast is an important representation of the duplicities and contradictions that define the theme of the project.

After the compressed, conditioned entering movement the space expands to a double-height volume that houses the social program of the house, reuniting under a same roof kitchen, dining and living room, citing the domestic organization of this region’s vernacular homes.

This is a space of great transparence, relating through a generous glass wall with the plot and the wide Minho views.

In spite of its transparency, opening to the northeast allows for a controlled relationship with natural light. Bathing in the morning light reflected by the water mirror and backlit by the infiltrating afternoon sun descending from the mezzanine, the changing natural light animates the architecture throughout the day and throughout the year.

Without any explicit separation, the private section of the house develops autonomously, with all bedrooms faced towards the southeast.

A small interior patio serves both the master bedroom and the bathrooms. This patio is a device that allows the creation of a space that, though formally inside of the house, is symbolically apart.

Between vernacular and contemporary references, between blind volumes and open planes, the Gafarim House is a project about contradiction, opposition and provocation condensed in a simple, pragmatic structure.

TECHNICAL SHEET

PROJECT NAME Gafarim House
ARCHITECTURE Tiago do Vale Arquitectos (http://tiagodovale.com)
ARCHITECTURE TEAM Tiago do Vale, María Cainzos Osinde, with Maria João Araújo, Camile Martin, Eva Amor, Hugo Quintela, Joanna Jakimiuk, Esra Arslam
PROJECT YEAR 2014-2016
PROGRAM Residential
LOCATION Ponte de Lima, Portugal
CLIENT Private
ENGINEERING Daengstudio L.da
CONSTRUCTION Casas do Lima, Limiavez L.da
CONSTRUCTION YEAR 2016-2018
FOOTPRINT 2713 ft2 (252 m2)
CONSTRUCTION AREA 2949 ft2 (274 m2)
PHOTOGRAPHY João Morgado

Tiago do Vale Architects uploaded The Gafarim House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Southwest Façade, Entrance Photo of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southwest Façade, Entrance

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Southwest Façade Photo 2 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southwest Façade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Southwest Façade Photo 3 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southwest Façade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Northeast Façade, Context Photo 4 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade, Context

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Northeast Façade, Context Photo 5 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade, Context

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Northeast Façade, Context Photo 6 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade, Context

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Northeast Façade, Context Photo 7 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade, Context

Modern home with Living Room and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living Room Photo 8 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Kitchen. Living Room Photo 9 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living Room Photo 10 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room. Living Room Photo 11 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Kitchen. Living Room Photo 12 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. Northeast FaçadeIn a naturally fragmented and disconnected context, the Gafarim House offers monolithic, opaque volumes to the street, citing the compact, parallelepipedic masses of northern Portuguese popular architecture and adjusting its scale to the surroundings. Photo 13 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast FaçadeIn a naturally fragmented and disconnected context, the Gafarim House offers monolithic, opaque volumes to the street, citing the compact, parallelepipedic masses of northern Portuguese popular architecture and adjusting its scale to the surroundings.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Southeast Façade Photo 14 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, and House Building Type. Northeast Façade Photo 15 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Northeast Façade Photo 16 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Southeast Façade Photo 17 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, and Stucco Siding Material. Southeast Façade Photo 18 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Southeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, and House Building Type. Northeast Façade Photo 19 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, and Stucco Siding Material. Northeast Façade Photo 20 of The Gafarim HouseView Photos

Northeast Façade