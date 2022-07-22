The Flansburgh House
Earl Flansburgh was a modernist architect in the Boston area for nearly half a century. Throughout his career, he advocated for his profession, serving as the president of Boston Society of Architects in the early '80s.
Flansburgh + Associates primarily designed institutional buildings, such as the Boston College Library (1997) and the subterranean Cornell University Campus Store (1971). Mr. Flansburgh rarely took on residential clients, however in 1963 he designed a home for his own family which came to be known as the Flansburgh House.
Built in Lincoln, Mass. within a wooded area, the home features a courtyard surrounded by interior windows, the better to beckon the outdoors in to every area of the house. Today, the all-white structure is highlighted by striking yellow bands that run along the vertical side of the windows.
The home’s floorpan was featured in a 1966 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, offering a glimpse of Flansburgh's architectural approach: He placed bedrooms and bathrooms on one side of the home, and living areas and the kitchen on the other. Connecting the two is the home's entrance, courtyard, as well as a playroom area for he and his wife Polly’s two young children.
Inside, the home features architectural curiosities that still resonate today: An accordion wall can transform the open entryway into a private space with courtyard views. Another stand-out design element is a curved wall that contains a hidden closet. The most surprising architectural detail, however, is the home's underground tunnel leading to the garage, which was added in 1967.
Although Flansburgh died in 2009, Polly subsequently secured an easement that ensures the house cannot be demolished or significantly altered.
In referencing the home's internal garden courtyard, Flansburgh said it "brings nature in on our terms."
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
The original curved wall that extends from the playroom to the dining area opens to reveal a hidden closet.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
Original light switches stack neatly within the wall's original wood slats.
Credits
- Earl R. Flansburgh
- Lara Kimmerer