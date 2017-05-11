The Eliza Jane

By
The Eliza Jane
New Orleans, Louisiana
Named the Eliza Jane after a pioneering publisher, this new boutique hotel just two blocks west of the French Quarter is full of historic influences.

Manhattan–based interior design firm Stonehill Taylor has converted a row of 19th-century warehouses in New Orleans into the The Eliza Jane, a boutique hotel elegantly dressed in homage to the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The seven different buildings that have been combined to create the 196-room property have led diverse former lives. Prior tenants include The Daily Picayune newspaper, the Gulf Baking Soda Company, Peters Cartridge shop, and the Peychaud Bitters factory.

An elegant lobby welcomes guests with evergreen paneled walls and a geometric hex-tiled floor from Daltile.

A closer look at the front desk with painted paneled walls, built-in bookshelves. a decorative fireplace, and a framed sketch of a figure evocative of Eliza Jane.

A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.

The 60-foot-high atrium floods the lobby and Press Room bar with natural light, while lush plantings and a Havwoods parquet flooring soften the original exposed and slate-colored plaster walls.

Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.

The elegant bathrooms are finished with white beveled subway tile, marble countertops and brass Kohler fixtures.

A peek inside The Publisher's Suite, which also enjoys views of Magazine Street below. All rooms are furnished with ink-colored leather headboards, accent furnishings from Bryan Ashley, floral patterns and brass and walnut accents throughout.

The luxurious Publisher Suite bath features a free-standing bathtub next to a large window with a privacy curtain.

The standard King Room offers courtyard rooms and TRI-KES wallcovering.

This accessible room is equipped with two queen-sized beds.

An original brick wall with an arch opening frames views of The Press Room, a cozy lounge lined with paneled walls painted a deep cranberry hue to match the Press Room bar front.

The Press Room lounge is peppered with references to the building's ties to The Daily Picayune newspaper. The cranberry-colored room is anchored by a marble fireplace and a large custom brass light fixture.

The Press Room is dressed with leather and velvet furnishings, antiques, books and typewriters.

Credits

Posted By
Interior Design
  • Stonehill Taylor
Landscape Design
  • Mullin Landscape
Builder
  • Palmisano
Photographer
  • The Eliza Jane

Overview

Location
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
    • Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell