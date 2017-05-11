Built in 1957, an artful hideaway on an industrial stretch of Tulane Avenue in New Orleans has been remade into a modern-day retreat for the contemporary traveler.

What appears at first glance to be an unassuming, low-rise building is truly a visionary combination of modern and eclectic design. Adorned by a retro neon motel sign and an asymmetrical awning, the restored exterior of The Drifter presents classic midcentury motel architecture. Transformed with the help of interior designer Nicole Cota Studio, the interior spaces present a tropical display of bright colors and textures, accented with the artwork of local artisans. Custom-made furniture, troweled concrete walls, and Oaxaca tiles fill the 20 guest rooms and suites. Spaces respect the original era while injecting New Orleans flair and contemporary culture into the mix.