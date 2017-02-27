The Deam House

By Lara Deam
The Deam House
Our home in downtown Mill Valley that has been worked on multiple times over the last 23 years since I moved there.

Carrera marble as covers this whole wall. The cabinets are floating which look great, but the finish on the cabinets have been tough to keep looking good!

Table top from our dear friend, Evan Shively, Arborica.

This was shot years ago, the kids are 14 now!

Master bath

Sauna, doesn't get used enough!

Front elevation, Chris did the front door during a remodel that finished in 2009. The original home was designed in 1997 by Bob Hatfield.

The 2008 remodeled completely redid the upstairs, where the master bed, TV room, living room, kitchen, bath, and small office are.

Jimo Thomas has been our gardener for years. I will post more updated images of the garden. It's grown a lot since this!

Chris's side table in our bedroom. Never looks quite this organized!

Backyard

Macy!

TV room/library

Credits

Lara Deam
Interior Design
Overview

  • Mill Valley, California
  • Modern