Katka and Honza are cooking all the time. So they decided to burn their new house as well. But not from ground to top. Just only all around and just right. Their boys are wondering around with hands full of coal looking forward for winter and building snowman. Hopefully there are some coal buttons left for his coat. Katka is harvesting carrots for his nose. The cat and dog are sharing a doghouse together spending long evenings trying to wake up memories for lovely and warm flat in Prague.

That house used to have a project name but once it received the facade, which is more common at far east, nobody around called it anything else but Uhlík (Carbon). The family who lives there expanded shortly after the completion from four to five members. However, the master of all six men (including dog and cat) is the woman. The surrounding garden, cultivating vegetables behind the house are her domain, the boys have the driveway and the garage to play. The latest addition to the family turned the room into a common room for children before it was possible to split it into two separate rooms. In the future a sleeping zone in the open truss will be made.

The house with 10.5 x 7 meters grew up on a flat, open landscape in direct contact with the surrounding buildings. Main view is open to the south in front of a near forest. The house tries to embrace the inner central staircase. It´s doing so not only to divide the interior and to create recesses for kitchen and workshop but also to keep the space connected as well. Technical background is in the hall, some of it (the washing machine) fit well under the stairs.