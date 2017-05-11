The Brexley

The Brexley
Scottsdale, Arizona
The Brexley is a custom designed and branded sanctuary situated in north Scottsdale near the popular dining and shopping district, Kierland Commons. Described as a "storied escape for the style conscious traveler," this minimalist retreat is the ideal stay for the design minded and luxury enthusiast.

The Instagram-worthy sanctuary has abundant natural light and well-designed interiors. Guests are invited to play records with Mick Jagger in “The Brexley Den,” host an exclusive dinner party under the Arizona sunset, or relax and recharge by the pool.

The front door was custom designed and built by Cody Carpenter, a close collaborator on The Brexley.

The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and accessories. The custom cabinetry is by Woodcase Fine Cabinetry and the appliances are by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko.

The master bedroom is outfitted with a king size Tuft & Needle mattress and has a private patio, walk-in closet, double vanity, spacious rainfall shower, and picturesque desert landscaping views .

Each bathroom was thoughtfully designed and stocked with products by TSF Botanicals and Carbon & Crane.

This serene bedroom comes complete with a Tuft & Needle mattress and luxe Belgian Flax bed linens by West Elm.

Designed by landscape architect Donna Winters, every detail of the outside space is thoughtfully organized for optimal outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.

Credits

Posted By
Landscape Design
  • Donna Winters
Builder
  • Cody Carpenter
Photographer
  • The Brexley
  • Fawn Deviney
  • Lisa Shrigley

Overview

Location
  • Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 2600