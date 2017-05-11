The Brexley is a custom designed and branded sanctuary situated in north Scottsdale near the popular dining and shopping district, Kierland Commons. Described as a "storied escape for the style conscious traveler," this minimalist retreat is the ideal stay for the design minded and luxury enthusiast.

The Instagram-worthy sanctuary has abundant natural light and well-designed interiors. Guests are invited to play records with Mick Jagger in “The Brexley Den,” host an exclusive dinner party under the Arizona sunset, or relax and recharge by the pool.