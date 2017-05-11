The Bracy Cottage

The Bracy Cottage
Following the demolition of a dilapidated seasonal cottage, this 800-square-foot Maine cottage built in 2019 was constructed with SIPs (structural insulated panels) plus double and triple glazed windows to provide a highly insulated dwelling which stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Since the cottage is situated next to a renovated 1890s house that the owners rent on Airbnb, the fenestration was intentionally laid out with clerestory windows facing the house to provide privacy to the guests in the house as well as to the occupants of the cottage. On the other sides, large windows provide views of the surrounding woods and a thirteen-foot sliding glass door opens onto a deck that wraps the cottage. The building also features black-stained cedar siding, Kolbe windows, a polished concrete floor with radiant heat, German bath and kitchen fixtures, and Scandinavian furnishings. Due to a series of unfortunate (or fortunate, depending on your perspective) events, this small dwelling has become a caretakers’ cottage where the owners of The Bracy House & Cottage reside.

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Adam Yothers
Interior Design
  • Traci Roloff
Landscape Design
  • Traci Roloff
Builder
  • New Creation Custom Building
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 800
    • Lot Size
  • 1.7 acres
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest

