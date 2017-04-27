Under threat and in need of a new owner, the Booth House in Bedford, New York, is a minimal dwelling with a deep connection to its wooded surroundings.

Those who have dreamed of living in Philip Johnson’s renowned Glass House now have the chance to roost in its immediate precursor and the architect’s first built commission—the Booth House in Bedford, New York.

Completed in 1946, the residence was originally built for an advertising executive and his wife before becoming a rental property for the groundbreaking architectural photographer Robert Damora and architect Sirkka Damora in 1955. The Damoras, who went on to purchase the home, have been the custodians of the house ever since. Now 93 years old, Sirkka urgently seeks a new owner for this piece of architectural history, which is being offered at $1 million. Litigation over the title means that the Booth House faces being torn down, so its buyer will also be its rescuer.