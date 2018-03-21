Enjoy a memorable and relaxing stay at a beautiful Icelandic timber house, decorated in a mixture of modern chic and old world style. Magnificent views over the Snæfellsnes peninsula. Peaceful surroundings and only 50 meters walk down to the shore.

The house is perfectly situated to explore the west part of Iceland, especially the Borgarfjörður area and the Snæfellsnes peninsula.

The black painted house is built as a modern update of the traditional timber houses, common in Iceland in the 18th and 19th century. Originally the black color came from tar, that was used to protect the timber.

The house was completed in 2015. The layout and the interior was designed by the Icelandic designer Rut Karadóttir.