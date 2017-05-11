This property is currently featured on Dwell.com here: dwell.com/home/...

Surround yourself with pristine nature at The Bear Stand.

This award-winning four-season, four-bedroom 3,400-square-feet property sits on a secluded 99-acre waterfront lot. Outdoor and water enthusiasts will enjoy 1,300 feet of uninterrupted lakeside shoreline and over 5km of private hiking trails with eco-built wetland boardwalks. Sleeps 12.



Luxurious Canadian outback living comes to the heart of Ontario’s Haliburton Highlands with this international architect-designed gem. Completed in 2015, this beautiful four-season property thoughtfully fuses modern master craftsmanship with indoor-outdoor connectivity, allowing it to sit at ease in its natural setting. The beautifully hand-crafted wood structure offers floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning granite fireplaces (inside and out), a soaring two-storey ceiling, fir beams and heated hardwood floors throughout. The Bear Stand (named after an old hunting stand found on the property) fuses the traditional cabin experience with the best in contemporary design.

The sunken two-storey open concept great room offers wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows, wood burning fireplace, large granite chimney, skylight, minibar, high end sound system and reading nook. Foodies will love the glass-enclosed cantilevered lakeview dining room (seats 8), professional open kitchen with gourmet appliances and reclaimed wood breakfast bar (seats 4). The outside living spaces have been carefully designed for maximum enjoyment, with a spacious outdoor terrace with dining table and patio furniture, inbuilt BBQ and warming drawer plus large furnished screened room with wood burning hearth and inbuilt radiant heaters.

There are two campfire areas (forest and lakeside), a lakeside soft tub, canoe, kayak and dock. The grounds are beautifully landscaped to maximize the pristine forest setting and include a private children’s jungle gym, shallow beach area, horseshoe pit and lakeside walking path. For nature lovers, we offer an incredible network of private hiking trails, 2.5km of professionally groomed and sign-posted walkways, marsh boardwalks, scenic overlooks and nature viewing platforms. The Trails at Contau connect to two other lakes (one on our property) and link to a further 3.4 km of adjacent crown land trails. Perfect for hiking, wildlife spotting and snowshoeing.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms: 1 upper floor master bedroom suite with king bed, granite chimney, gas fireplace and skylight plus large ensuite bathroom with built-in wardrobes, twin vanities, freestanding lakeview tub, rainshower, screened-in private outdoor soaking tub, and adjacent sitting terrace; 1 large upper guest bedroom with king bed and inbuilt wardrobe, adjacent sharing bathroom with twin vanities and combination tub/rainshower; 1 lower guest bedroom with king bed, inbuilt wardrobe and adjacent bathroom with rainshower; quad children’s upper bunkroom with window-mounted desk and inbuilt shelving and storage. Upper den with large screen TV, surround sound, minibar, leather queen pull-out sofa (sleeps 2) and outdoor lakeview terrace. All bedroom placements have been designed to offer complete privacy for guests, making The Bear Stand ideal for rental by multiple families. Maximum occupancy: 6 adults and 6 children. Infant cot also available.

Amenities:

Indoors: Kitchen features professional Monogram GE appliances – stainless steel double oven and gas stovetop, refrigerator/freezer with pull out drawers, microwave, wine & beverage fridge, dishwasher, professional coffee machine, Nespresso machine, Cusininart/KitchenAid waffle maker, blender, toaster, kettle plus built in pantry. Highspeed internet (limited plan), cottage-wide wifi access, surround sound speaker system, ipod/iphone recharge/docking station. Cleaning service and linen service available.

Laundry: high capacity laundry facilities (high end LG washer and dryer), plus mudroom with boot bench, coat cubby and utility sink

Outdoors: Lakeview hot tub, forest view screened in outdoor soaking tub, wet cedar sauna, outdoor shower, gas BBQ, patio furniture, canoe dock, 2 campfire sites (lakeside and forestside), adult canoe and kayak, children's jungle gym swing set, horseshoe pit, private professionally groomed trail network.

Location:

The cottage is located on the picturesque, wild and natural Contau Lake near the town of Gooderham, 2.5 hrs northeast of Toronto, Ontario. Our 99-acre plot is located in its own bay, (accessed by a 500-metre private road and bordered by crown land) so enjoys high levels of privacy. It is equidistant from Algonquin Park, the Queen Elizabeth Wildlands, and Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park. Haliburton Forest and Wildlife Centre is a 40-minute drive away.

All-Year Round Enjoyment:

The Bear Stand is designed for four-season occupancy; the perfect place to enjoy the change of seasons for which Canada is so famous. In Summer, the natural shoreline and adjacent protected marshland offer excellent canoeing and kayaking scenery; take a dip in the lake (the sandy beach is great for kids), jump off the famous Contau Rocks (opposite) into deep clear water or simply sunbathe on the dock. Hike The Contau Trails (it’s like having your own private wilderness experience), enjoy outdoor entertaining and toast s’mores at night over the firepit. When temperatures cool, take in the picturesque Fall foliage colours around Contau Lake and in the Haliburton area, embark on local art tours and stoke roaring log fires at night. In Winter, try your hand at snowshoeing, skiing, cross country skiing, toboganning, dogsledding and snowmobiling on the property and in the Haliburton area – or simply curl up with a good book in the den and watch the snow fall outside. Whatever the season, we promise you will feel at home in the heart of nature at The Bear Stand.

Local attractions:

There are too many year-round attractions and activities in the area to list here - but all guests will receive a full listing prior to arrival. We hope you will enjoy the property and it surrounding area as much as we do.

