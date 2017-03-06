Set atop San Diego's Sunset Cliffs Beaches, this three-story home takes advantage of ocean views from balconies and expansive windows at each level. Home to two established writers, two young daughters, dogs, cats, and plenty of house plants, it was essential to have spaces designed for family time together, as well as separate spaces for work and play.

The second story, boasts a large open kitchen space that overlooks the dining and living spaces with a central cooking island that faces the expansive balcony overlooking the ocean. To maximize access to the salty ocean air breeze, glass french and accordion style doors open along the west facing walls. A visual nod to the design of a Lifeguard Tower is expressed in the large roof overhang and V-shape galvanized steel support bars. The third story lookout offers an inspiring 180 degree view and space to encourage creative thinking as the home office. Owners Jeff and Teri wanted central space for the family to commune together, as well as separate areas for themselves and their two daughters. The children's rooms are located on the first floor, with their own bathroom, and access to the play areas in the back yard. The dogs and cats also enjoy easy access to the backyard space in this vibrantly bustling home. The third story master suite retreat space opens to a whimsical boat-bow balcony on a more intimate deck space for the couple to enjoy together.