This floating home was custom built in the 1000 Islands of Upstate New York. With a focus on sustainability and using local materials, as well as living as close to the water as possible.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Colorful Cabinet.
Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Outdoor, and Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).

When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).

Open Air Kitchen

Open Air Kitchen

Bar

Bar

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Builder
  • SL Barge Yachts
Photographer
  • Joseph Meirose

Overview

Location
  • Clayton, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • Boat
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2017