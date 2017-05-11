The Barge Yacht
This floating home was custom built in the 1000 Islands of Upstate New York. With a focus on sustainability and using local materials, as well as living as close to the water as possible.
When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).
Open Air Kitchen
Bar
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
- SL Barge Yachts
Photographer
- Joseph Meirose
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
2
Structure
Boat
Style
Rustic
Year
2017