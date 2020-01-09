Try Dwell+ For Free

The Ball-Paylore House

House4 guests2bd
Tucson, Arizona
The Ball-Paylore House by architect Arthur T. Brown is captivating - offering guests a true Tucson midcentury modern experience. A stay in the Ball-Paylore House lets you step back in time. Widely published, the 1200 sq. ft, two bedroom architectural landmark has been named one of the most significant examples of Modern Architecture in Arizona. Centrally located within the Historic Catalina Vista neighborhood, the property is close to the UofA and major attractions, entertainment and shopping.

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Arthur T. Brown
Interior Design
  • Arthur T. Brown
Photographer
  • GMVargas

Overview

Location
  • Tucson, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1952
    • Square Feet
  • 1200