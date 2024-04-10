Ashirwad was designed for Santosh and Deepali who have worked for years abroad but wanted to come back to India to feel rooted again. The small 1300 square feet site had 2 large ficus trees and many others of the neighborhood flanking on one side. In the busy neighborhood the trees were respite to the eye that became to the focal point of the design

Santosh himself being an avid tree lover, wanted to keep the trees and also have the house feel expansive and generous as his nature is.

The home designed is built to enjoy space to the maximum around a courtyard that brings family together which they missed abroad and to enjoy the trees from the terraces and balconies set towards the West face.

Ashirward is built with earth blocks that were made at site, harvests, uses and recharges its own rainwater and produces its own power.

The home carries a simple material palette of mud blocks and white plastered walls that help accent the bricks more married with filler slab roofs that help insulate the roofs and bring a character as well and natural flooring that helps regulate temperature within. A scultptural staircase placed right opposite the Courtyard becomes a place for seating and gathering when the large family gathers during festivals.

The living, dining and kitchen revolve around the Courtyard , which has a tall long glass window that allows one to enjoy the trees on the West of the house. The upper floors have the bedrooms which are connected by a bridge with a seating to bring a pause and take a seat to enjoy the magical light from the skylight and the view of the flanking trees.

Ashirwad is a home with a large heart on a small piece of property right in the midst of the busy urban life in Bangalore.