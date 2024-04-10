SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Lavannya Goradia
The Ashirwad Home

Location
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
The Bottle Wall
The living looking at the tree terrace
The courtyard and swing
the Long tree window
Bridge and seating
Living Court Dining
Court and living space
The seating room
The dining room and staircase
The Kitchen Dining and courtyard
Courtyard
Skylight and window
The tree terrace and filler slab
The courtyard
The Long court window
The Bedroom
The Bedroom
The Den
The Den's terrace
Details

Square Feet
2800
Lot Size
1300
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Smart Home Tech
Alexa

Credits

Posted by
Architect
studioAlaya
Interior Design
studioAlaya
Builder
studioAlaya
Photographer
Ravi Teja Devarakonda

From Lavannya Goradia

Ashirwad was designed for Santosh and Deepali who have worked for years abroad but wanted to come back to India to feel rooted again. The small 1300 square feet site had 2 large ficus trees and many others of the neighborhood flanking on one side. In the busy neighborhood the trees were respite to the eye that became to the focal point of the design

Santosh himself being an avid tree lover, wanted to keep the trees and also have the house feel expansive and generous as his nature is.
The home designed is built to enjoy space to the maximum around a courtyard that brings family together which they missed abroad and to enjoy the trees from the terraces and balconies set towards the West face.

Ashirward is built with earth blocks that were made at site, harvests, uses and recharges its own rainwater and produces its own power.

The home carries a simple material palette of mud blocks and white plastered walls that help accent the bricks more married with filler slab roofs that help insulate the roofs and bring a character as well and natural flooring that helps regulate temperature within. A scultptural staircase placed right opposite the Courtyard becomes a place for seating and gathering when the large family gathers during festivals.

The living, dining and kitchen revolve around the Courtyard , which has a tall long glass window that allows one to enjoy the trees on the West of the house. The upper floors have the bedrooms which are connected by a bridge with a seating to bring a pause and take a seat to enjoy the magical light from the skylight and the view of the flanking trees.

Ashirwad is a home with a large heart on a small piece of property right in the midst of the busy urban life in Bangalore.