This 4,088 square foot home, The Artisan Cabin, was rebuilt to exude poetry through art and history with a contemporary viewpoint. Amidst panoramic views of Aspen, this six-bedroom structure provides the comfort of home among a gallery of treasures that could be found in a museum. Walk back in time as you breeze through the historic entryway, before transitioning to the modern simplicity and lightness of space throughout. Forum Phi highlighted the homeowner’s art collection by keeping the overall palate of the home neutral and adding bursts of color to the private spaces, energizing and harmonizing the interior design and architecture of the home.