The Artisan Cabin
This 4,088 square foot home, The Artisan Cabin, was rebuilt to exude poetry through art and history with a contemporary viewpoint. Amidst panoramic views of Aspen, this six-bedroom structure provides the comfort of home among a gallery of treasures that could be found in a museum. Walk back in time as you breeze through the historic entryway, before transitioning to the modern simplicity and lightness of space throughout. Forum Phi highlighted the homeowner’s art collection by keeping the overall palate of the home neutral and adding bursts of color to the private spaces, energizing and harmonizing the interior design and architecture of the home.
Front Exterior
Back exterior
Veranda
Formal living room
Master Bedroom
Brown room
Bunkroom en-suite bathroom
Dining room
Entry with @jackthepupp
Wine wall and exercise room
Kitchen
The library
Formal living room with historic "T shape" ceiling
Living room with @jackthepupp
Master bathroom
Orange room
Stair
The office nook
Credits
- Renovate Aspen
- Brent Moss Photography