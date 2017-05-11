The Al Ali Home

Modern, spacious villa elegantly furnished to incorporate style and comfort in the space. The key feature of this villa is to incorporate an urban garden that is a part of the exterior and melds seamlessly with the internal garden. The garden is framed within the facade of the villa adding organic lines to the solid concrete and mesh structure. Designed by Lines Design Creation and Consultancy based in Kuwait.

Front Yard View of Villa

Close Up of Villa Exterior

Living Room

Urban Garden Seating

Dining Room Space

Living Room Space

