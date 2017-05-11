The Al Ali Home
Modern, spacious villa elegantly furnished to incorporate style and comfort in the space. The key feature of this villa is to incorporate an urban garden that is a part of the exterior and melds seamlessly with the internal garden. The garden is framed within the facade of the villa adding organic lines to the solid concrete and mesh structure. Designed by Lines Design Creation and Consultancy based in Kuwait.
Lines Design Creation and Consultancy uploaded The Al Ali Home through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Front Yard View of Villa
Close Up of Villa Exterior
Living Room
Urban Garden Seating
Dining Room Space
Living Room Space
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern