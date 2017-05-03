We are the 3rd owners of this home, it was designs and built for the original owner who ended up in a home after injuring herself on our steep lot. My neighbors who grew up in the neighborhood mentions that the exterior of the house was in the style of “mondrian” with bold block of color. While we’ve searched for the architect, we have been unsuccessful. The second owner purchased the house in the hopes of flipping it, however ended up unable to afford the home, so we purchased it as a short sale. The home came with deferred maintenance and poor quality work. We have slowly been working to improve the property since we purchased it.

The house was built in 1955 and is a 4 bedroom 3 bath in the Dominican neighborhood of San Rafael. It was built on a steep lot and stilts that serve as our carport under the house. We painted the house a deep charcoal grey with orange accents on the front door and the steel beam stilt. We completely LOVE this house, the neighborhood and want to do justice to the integrity of the design.