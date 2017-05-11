The 10 Star Home
The 10 Star Home is a stunning example of how sustainable can be beautiful, modern, functional and affordable. With a 10 Star energy rating, carbon positive accreditation, and built to zero waste and building biology philosophies, this home truly treads lightly on this planet.
The 10 Star Home was designed in collaboration with celebrated Australian architect, Clare Cousins, and has been built in sustainable coastal development, The Cape.
Through passive solar design and clever cross ventilation, the home requires no mechanical heating and cooling, maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature even in the middle of winter.
10 Star rating and carbon positive outcomes were achieved by looking at every aspect of the build to ensure that sustainability and affordability were accessible. Dave Martin, co-founder of The Sociable Weaver says, "We didn't want to build a home that was either too technical or too expensive for the mainstream market – we wanted the 10 Star Home to showcase how these sustainability outcomes could be achieved easily by any builder for any client's budget".
Beyond the beautiful and clever design of the home, The 10 Star Home inspires a more sustainable lifestyle – organic waste created on-site during construction was used to start an active compost for use in the home's edible garden, inspiring a lifestyle of growing your own food. The construction of the home to Building Biology principles also inspires a lifestyle that continues to keep the home healthy and non-toxic – for example, a 'green switch' in the home switches off all power to the home, except for the fridge, encouraging occupants to switch off their home at night to lessen the impact of Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMFs).
To further showcase a sustainable lifestyle, all furnishings for the home were hand selected for their commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing – with a little effort, living sustainably can truly be beautiful, stylish and comfortable.
The home is permanently open to the public as a display home, to encourage other builders, architects, and students to learn from its achievements.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Front facade. FSC radial sawn timber cladding around the entire home will naturally silver with age. The drought-resistant, native garden utilises mulch made from recycled timber pallets.
Main bedroom featuring recycled brick walls and sustainable, non-toxic plywood panelling. Sustainable timber bed by Totem Road.
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times).
North-facing living/dining for passive solar heating, and butterfly-shaped ceiling for cross-flow ventilation cooling. Australian-made couch by Pop & Scott. Recycled timber dining table by Finding The Grain.
Second bedroom featuring organic cotton bedding by Bhumi Organic, organic cotton mattress by Organture, and art by Australian artist Caroline Walls (represented by Modern Times).
Main bathroom featuring natural, non-toxic marrakech render on walls and wet areas.
Looking into the second bedroom featuring the home's recycled brick walls with a light natural, no VOC coat of paint.
Kitchen featuring recycled concrete bollard as bench support. Art by Australian artists Hannah Nowlan (represented by Modern Times)
North-facing facade. Large windows along the northern side of the home allows passive solar heating during winter, while the sloped roof will reduce heat from the sun entering the home during summer months.
Second bathroom/laundry featuring organic cotton towels by Loom, FSC joinery by The Nest, sustainable timber surfboard by Grain Of Descent, soy candles by Posie, and recycled brick walls. The 'green' switch can be seen next to the surfboard.
Credits
- Dan Hocking