The 10 Star Home is a stunning example of how sustainable can be beautiful, modern, functional and affordable. With a 10 Star energy rating, carbon positive accreditation, and built to zero waste and building biology philosophies, this home truly treads lightly on this planet.

The 10 Star Home was designed in collaboration with celebrated Australian architect, Clare Cousins, and has been built in sustainable coastal development, The Cape.

Through passive solar design and clever cross ventilation, the home requires no mechanical heating and cooling, maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature even in the middle of winter.

10 Star rating and carbon positive outcomes were achieved by looking at every aspect of the build to ensure that sustainability and affordability were accessible. Dave Martin, co-founder of The Sociable Weaver says, "We didn't want to build a home that was either too technical or too expensive for the mainstream market – we wanted the 10 Star Home to showcase how these sustainability outcomes could be achieved easily by any builder for any client's budget".

Beyond the beautiful and clever design of the home, The 10 Star Home inspires a more sustainable lifestyle – organic waste created on-site during construction was used to start an active compost for use in the home's edible garden, inspiring a lifestyle of growing your own food. The construction of the home to Building Biology principles also inspires a lifestyle that continues to keep the home healthy and non-toxic – for example, a 'green switch' in the home switches off all power to the home, except for the fridge, encouraging occupants to switch off their home at night to lessen the impact of Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMFs).

To further showcase a sustainable lifestyle, all furnishings for the home were hand selected for their commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing – with a little effort, living sustainably can truly be beautiful, stylish and comfortable.

The home is permanently open to the public as a display home, to encourage other builders, architects, and students to learn from its achievements.