To meet the request of the homeowners, who had just acquired their first property to accommodate their growing family, the Terramadeira apartment, located in the same condominium where they already resided in São Paulo, now in a larger unit, faced the challenge of reflecting the personality and lifestyle of the residents.

One of the main objectives was to create a welcoming environment that fostered interactions among family members without compromising the practicality of everyday life. To achieve this, in the social area, previously divided, the living room and kitchen integrated, providing a spacious environment illuminated by the large glass facade.

Reinforcing the integration between different spaces, the floor of the living room and balcony leveled, and the application of gray porcelain tiles maintained physical and visual unity between the environments.

In the materials palette, in a harmonious counterpoint to the neutrality of the floor and the white surfaces of some walls, which contribute to the reflection of natural light entering the home, the strategic use of wood, present in the carpentry, partially in the ceiling, also in furniture pieces, visually warms the space, making it inviting.

Upon receiving the residents, in the entrance hall, a wooden frame surrounds the main wall, from which emerges a specially designed piece of furniture for the project, acting as a bench and a shoe rack for storing footwear upon arrival. The wooden slatted doors allow for adequate air circulation, and a set of futons positioned above follows the same width as each door. As a focal point, an artwork integrates with the wooden structure, illuminated by a LED strip at the top of the carpentry.

In the social area, the space reconfigured into two distinct zones: one for lounging and another for entertainment, marked by a differentiation of materials in the ceiling. In the first area, a central island-shaped sofa anchors the living room, surrounded by a pair of armchairs and a wooden bench for hosting friends, facing the wine cellar and the open-plan kitchen. On the opposite side, the upholstered piece complements the TV room, with a joinery.

The joinery, conceived as a "double-sided" structure, features a design that blends open and closed areas, serving either as a bookcase for the living room or for the bedroom on the opposite side - with internal acoustic properties material. The structure accommodates the air conditioning machine, concealed above the niche surrounded by slatted panels, while lower doors of the same material house video equipment. To delineate the original smaller gap between the living room and the balcony, a perforated bookcase positioned, ensuring visual permeability between the two spaces but without blocking the passage of natural light. When necessary, the wooden blinds drawn to act as blackout curtains.

In the second portion, originally occupied only by the balcony, the new dining room is now located closer to the kitchen, ensuring greater logistical convenience and benefiting from abundant natural lighting. On the adjacent side, the sofa with an ottoman supports the TV area, where residents can enjoy sporting events while hosting friends. Throughout the space, wooden panels cover the ceiling, creating a cozy atmosphere.

The palette of materials in earthy tones, from terracotta and caramel of the fabrics dressing the upholstery, to the presence of wood in the joinery and brown lacquer of the panel mimicking the entrance doors, powder room, and private area. As a counterpoint, porcelain tiles chosen for the social areas, facilitating daily maintenance.

The open plan kitchen acting as a connection between the social and service areas. On the countertop, the design conceived to create a sense of lightness, without touching the floor. Granite slabs identify the base and the volume surrounding the vent hood.

The barbecue area integrated into the kitchen, becoming a more used space in daily life and playing a fundamental role in the family's daily meals.

The project designed with the aim of optimizing circulations, and the few doors present strategically positioned to demarcate the division between social, intimate, and service areas.

In the intimate area, the three suites lined with wooden floors and feature off-white lacquered carpentry, adding lightness to the resting spaces. Taking into consideration the school age of the children, the children's bedroom specially designed to accommodate different activities - sleeping, studying, and playing. In this sense, the furniture integrates a study desk in the lower area, while the bed positioned on the upper part, accessed by steps that also function as drawers for toy storage.

Location: Vila Leopoldina – São Paulo, SP

Project Year: 2022

Conclusion Year: 2022

Area: 175 m²

Architecture: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Leader Architects: Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli, Caroline Cursino

Design Team: Laura Capelli

Photos: Leila Viegas

